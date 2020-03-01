MONTREAL -- Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday to commemorate the life of Oceane Boyer.

The friends, family and well-wishers met at the Laurentians site where the 13-year-old girl’s body was discovered on Wednesday.

Hundreds of balloons were released into the air as part of the short ceremony.

Francois Senecal, 51, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing. He was arraigned at the St-Jerome courthouse on Friday morning. Oceane’s mother has identified him as a friend of the family. Senecal’s daughter said the two had a close relationship, with the girl calling him “uncle” despite not being related.

The murder left members of the small community of Brownsburg-Chatham devastated. Boyer’s mother said her daughter was well-known for her kindness.