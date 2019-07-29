

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





Several people were injured and at least one person was killed during several unrelated attacks on Sunday and early Monday.

An 18-year-old man died of his injuries after he was attacked late Sunday near the St. Laurent metro station.

Earlier in the evening, several people began fighting inside a restaurant on Ste. Catherine St. at the intersection of St. Christophe St.

One person pulled out a knife and stabbed a 39-year-old man in the upper body, then ran away.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital and doctors said his life is not in danger.

Early Monday another attack took place inside the Plaza Laurier on Laurier Ave. near Henri Julien Ave.

That victim was unconscious and emergency responders performed CPR as they put the victim in an ambulance shortly after dawn.

Police have not said anything about the identity of the victim or the attacker in the Monday morning assault.