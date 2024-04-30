MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec solidaire MNAs come to defence of parliamentary leader after shock resignation

    Quebec Solidaire co-spokes people Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Emilise Lessard-Therrien speak to the media after the party's caucus meeting Thursday, January 25, 2024 in Laval, Que.. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press) Quebec Solidaire co-spokes people Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Emilise Lessard-Therrien speak to the media after the party's caucus meeting Thursday, January 25, 2024 in Laval, Que.. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press)
    

    In the wake of the resignation of their co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien, elected representatives of Québec solidaire (QS) have come to the defence of their parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

    He was absent from parliament on Tuesday, and QS indicated that he was shaken by what had just happened and needed a moment.

    In a message posted on social media, Lessard-Therrien suggested on Monday that the party leadership had been infiltrated by Nadeau-Dubois' entourage.

    At a press briefing at the national assembly on Tuesday morning, MNA Christine Labrie said that criticism of Nadeau-Dubois was unfair.

    Her colleague Alexandre Leduc was disappointed that people were looking for someone to blame.

    Vincent Marissal, the only MNA who supported Lessard-Therrien in her race to become spokesperson, said the parliamentary leader needed to change things in the way he managed the party.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 30, 2024.

