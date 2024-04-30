Quebec solidaire MNAs come to defence of parliamentary leader after shock resignation

In the wake of the resignation of their co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien, elected representatives of Québec solidaire (QS) have come to the defence of their parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

He was absent from parliament on Tuesday, and QS indicated that he was shaken by what had just happened and needed a moment.

In a message posted on social media, Lessard-Therrien suggested on Monday that the party leadership had been infiltrated by Nadeau-Dubois' entourage.

Un mot pour dire que je prends la parole aujourd’hui pour vous annoncer que je quitte mes fonctions de porte-parole féminine de Québec solidaire. Svp lire le texte complet publié sur ma page Facebook pour mieux comprendre: https://t.co/CXifWUEtrp #PolQc — Émilise Lessard-Therrien (@emiliselt) April 29, 2024

At a press briefing at the national assembly on Tuesday morning, MNA Christine Labrie said that criticism of Nadeau-Dubois was unfair.

Her colleague Alexandre Leduc was disappointed that people were looking for someone to blame.

Vincent Marissal, the only MNA who supported Lessard-Therrien in her race to become spokesperson, said the parliamentary leader needed to change things in the way he managed the party.