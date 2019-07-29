

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





Emergency crews worked throughout the night but were unable to save the life of a young man who was attacked Sunday evening in Montreal.

According to police, several people got into a fight around 11:40 p.m. near De Maisonneuve Blvd. and St. Laurent Blvd., during which one man stabbed another.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 and paramedics and police officers rushed to the scene.

When they arrived the victim, an 18-year-old male, was unresponsive and paramedics performed chest compressions as he was carried into an ambulance and rushed to hospital.

Police said the victim died overnight. He is the ninth person to be killed in Montreal this year.

Officers closed the St. Laurent metro station late Sunday and it remained closed Monday morning while investigators searched the area. Police do not yet have a description of the assailant.