'Multiple fatalities' after fiery crash on Laval roadway: police

Police say there are "multiple fatalities" after a fiery crash in Laval Friday afternoon.

Police would not confirm how many people were killed in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. in Laval's Auteuil neighbourhood.

According to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara, a large truck was heading south on Route 335 near Saint-Saëns Boulevard and crashed head-on with another vehicle that was heading north.

That collision caused at least two other vehicles to crash into each other. Two of the vehicles involved caught on fire, Beshara said.

In total, there were six victims, including the deceased and one of the vehicles was carrying a family.

At least three of the victims were sent to hospital with serious injuries, but their conditions have stabilized, according to Erika Landry, another Laval police spokesperson.

Route 335 is closed in both directions near Saint-Saëns Boulevard as police investigate.

