Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin to head Quebec's national history museum
Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin is about to take on a new professional challenge.
The former mayor of Gatineau has been appointed member of the Board of Directors and executive director of the Musée national de l'histoire du Québec, Premier François Legault's office announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Pedneaud-Jobin is expected to officially assume his new duties on Thursday.
Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe says he made the recommendation.
"We didn't go to a call for candidates. I selected this candidate, Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, and the decision was made today by cabinet," he told a press conference at the National Assembly. "I am very pleased that the cabinet has appointed Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin as the very first executive director of the Musée national de l'histoire du Québec."
Lacombe says he believes that Pedneaud-Jobin was "the perfect candidate."
"I think he demonstrated during his two mandates at the head of the City of Gatineau that he is a man who is capable of being visionary, who has a vision and who can implement it," he said. "He's someone who can build bridges, whether with civil society, the First Nations or the Inuit. For these reasons, I think he's the obvious candidate."
Lacombe, originally from the Outaouais region, has known Pedneaud-Jobin for several years.
"It's obvious that this always comes into play when you know the person professionally and are able to testify to their abilities," he said. "I worked with him when he was mayor of Gatineau, so I can testify to his ability to create links with communities, his ability to build consensus, his ability to have a vision, which is important for a new institution like the Musée national de l'histoire du Québec."
The museum is scheduled to open in spring 2026.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2024.
