QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec City is issuing a series of drinking water bans starting Tuesday in an effort to preserve its water supply.

This includes a ban on watering and using drinking water for cleaning or filling swimming pools; it remain in effect until further notice.

At a news conference, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume explains that due to the lack of rain, water levels in the rivers are very low.

In order to prevent difficulties in supplying raw water, authorities say they made the decision to impose a reduction on collective consumption.

The ban affects activities like washing vehicles, cleaning parking lots and driveways, siding on homes, watering lawns and filling swimming pools.

The city states it will conduct regular monitoring to make sure residents are complying. Those caught breaking the rules will be notified and subjected to a minimum fine of $150 and a maximum fine of $1,000 for repeat offences.

The use of potable water is temporarily permitted for the manual watering of vegetable gardens, flower boxes, flower beds and shrubs in the evening only.

The same is true -- within reason -- for filling a new swimming pool to shape and maintain the liner, as well as the watering of new lawns, whether seeded or sodded. These waterings must take place within the hours stipulated in the bylaw.

Quebec City says it will maintain its street cleaning activities only in areas where there are health issues.