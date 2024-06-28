MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Moving Day trouble? Tribunal phone line will be open on June 30 and July 1

    A unit that was for rent in the Montreal-area borough of LaSalle. Photo taken April 23, 2024 (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) A unit that was for rent in the Montreal-area borough of LaSalle. Photo taken April 23, 2024 (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    During this peak moving weekend, Quebec's Administrative Housing Tribunal will be accessible by phone on June 30 and July 1.

    In a news release issued on Friday, it states that paralegals will be available to answer queries from tenants and landlords from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 30 and July 1.

    There will be no counter service at the offices, however. These will reopen at normal times on July 2.

    "Situations requiring rapid responses may arise during this hectic period. The Administrative Housing Tribunal will be there to respond diligently to citizens," it wrote in its press release.

    In Montreal, Laval and Longueuil, concerned residents can call 514-873-BAIL. In other regions, the number to call is 1-800-683-BAIL.

    The Tribunal points out that "the right of a new tenant to occupy the premises begins on the first day of the lease. The former tenant has no 'day of grace' to vacate the premises and remove their belongings. They are obliged to return the dwelling to the condition in which they received it.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

      No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.

    • Beach water testing results for Canada Day long weekend

      Beaches in the region have a history of being safe, however, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can impact the bacteria levels in the water.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News