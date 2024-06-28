Moving Day trouble? Tribunal phone line will be open on June 30 and July 1

During this peak moving weekend, Quebec's Administrative Housing Tribunal will be accessible by phone on June 30 and July 1.

In a news release issued on Friday, it states that paralegals will be available to answer queries from tenants and landlords from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 30 and July 1.

There will be no counter service at the offices, however. These will reopen at normal times on July 2.

"Situations requiring rapid responses may arise during this hectic period. The Administrative Housing Tribunal will be there to respond diligently to citizens," it wrote in its press release.

In Montreal, Laval and Longueuil, concerned residents can call 514-873-BAIL. In other regions, the number to call is 1-800-683-BAIL.

The Tribunal points out that "the right of a new tenant to occupy the premises begins on the first day of the lease. The former tenant has no 'day of grace' to vacate the premises and remove their belongings. They are obliged to return the dwelling to the condition in which they received it.