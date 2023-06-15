Moving day in Montreal: Call 311 for help before July 1 if you can't find lodging, city urges

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know

More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

  • Bill Carroll receives Lifetime Achievement Award

    One of the biggest names in Canadian talk radio, Newstalk 580 CFRA's Bill Carroll, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for his contributions to the industry.

  • Suspect wanted in Kanata robbery

    The Ottawa Police robbery unit is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a commercial robbery in the Bridlewood area of Kanata earlier this month.

Saskatoon