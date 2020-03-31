MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec handed out a $1,683 ticket along with 18 demerit points to a driver who sped off the road and smashed into a concrete wall.

The SQ reported that at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon a call came in about a motorist traveling at high speeds on Highway 132 East at Rolland-Therien Blvd. in Longueuil.

The male driver in his 20s was clocked by the police going over 190 KM/H in the 100 KM/H zone when he drove off the road and hit the wall. He and his passenger were uninjured.

In addition to the fine and demerit points, his driver’s license was suspended for a week.