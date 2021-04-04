MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after losing control of their vehicle in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the 26-year-old was riding on Camilien-Houde when he lost control on a curve leading to Mont-Royal Ave.

The driver hit a low wall and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition but police later said they don't fear for his life.

Traffic on Camilien-Houde was closed to southbound traffic while police were on the scene.