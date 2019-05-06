

CTV Montreal





A man in his thirties died Sunday evening after going off the road and striking a tree.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. May 5 on Route 131 near Des Forges Trail in Saint Felix de Valois, about 30 km west of Sorel-Tracy.

The Sureté du Quebec said the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle while in a curve and went off the road, bouncing over a ditch and striking a tree.

Emergency crews rushed him to hospital where he died several hours later.

Crash investigators from the SQ spent hours examining the crash site in detail before the motorcycle was taken away for further inspection.