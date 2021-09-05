MONTREAL -- A 45-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday evening following a crash with another vehicle.

The accident occurred earlier that day in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

An SUV and the motorcycle were both driving on Saint-Jacques Street, one westbound and the other eastbound, according to witness testimony gathered by Montreal police (SPVM).

“The collision occurred in the middle of the Beaconsfield intersection as the SUV was turning north.” said Véronique Dubuc, spokesperson for the SPVM.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the car, 30, suffered no injuries.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 5, 2021.