

CTV Montreal Staff





One person has died and several people were injured in motorcycle crashes that took place on Canada Day in Quebec.

The death occurred Monday afternoon in Pike River, about 70 km southeast of Montreal.

According to provincial police, two people were rushed to hospital after their motorcycle crashed after passing another vehicle on Route 202 around 2 p.m.

The driver was not badly hurt, but the passenger, a 50-year-old man died of his injuries.

Another motorcycle crash in Entrelacs, about 100 km north of Montreal, injured two people.

The Sureté du Quebec said the driver lost control while going around a curve on Route 125 and struck a railing.

The driver, a man in his fifties, suffered serious injuries while a female passenger suffered minor injuries.