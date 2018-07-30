

CTV Montreal





A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Outaouais region.

The 37-year-old driver was riding a motocross-style vehicle in Montcerf-Lytton when he reportedly hit a tree shortly before 3 p.m.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to Surete du Quebec officers. The passenger on the back of the bike was not injured.

So far it’s unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is underway.