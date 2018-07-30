Featured Video
Motocross driver dies after hitting tree in Outaouais
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 9:37PM EDT
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Outaouais region.
The 37-year-old driver was riding a motocross-style vehicle in Montcerf-Lytton when he reportedly hit a tree shortly before 3 p.m.
The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to Surete du Quebec officers. The passenger on the back of the bike was not injured.
So far it’s unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is underway.
Latest Montreal News
- Multiple cars set on fire in Montreal North
- Motocross driver dies after hitting tree in Outaouais
- Famed piano teacher's family upset after Montreal reneges on plan for Daisy-Peterson-Sweeney St.
- More than 8,500 Quebec drivers order vanity plates after technical problems resolved
- Adult-dose EpiPen expected to be in short supply during August: Pfizer