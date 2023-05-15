Mother, 2 kids seriously injured after fire in Laval apartment

A mother and two young children were sent to hospital Monday with serious burns to their upper bodies after a fire started in a Laval apartment building.

One of the two children was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The 911 call came in at 5:20 p.m. after someone reported a fire at a building on 8th Street in the Laval-des-Rapides sector. Around 30 firefighters responded to the fire, which was limited to one unit on the second storey of the building that also houses a daycare and other commercial properties on the ground level.

Police cars parked at the scene of a serious fire in Laval on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The 39-year-old mother and her two kids, aged four and seven, were sent to hospital, according to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara. One the two kids had difficulty breathing and was given oxygen right away by first responders.

Beshara confirmed late Monday night that all three patients are out of danger.

The fire was brought under control and is now under investigation to determine the cause.

Laval fire chief Andre Bouchard said the building is not a total loss, but there was considerable damage.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Matt Grillo