MONTREAL -- More than 1,000 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal began a strike this morning -- a move that the port authority says will mean a total shutdown of all port operations.

The Montreal Port Authority says the strike began effective at 7 a.m. ET.

The workers, who have been without a contract since December 2018, have been on an overtime strike since April 17 and have refused to work weekends since April 18.

The strike follows comments Sunday by federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi who said Ottawa has filed notice that it will table back-to-work legislation in the coming days if an agreement is not reached.

Tassi said the government would prefer not to intervene but may have no choice given what she called the significant and potentially long-lasting harm to the economy caused by a work stoppage.

Several employers groups have raised concerns about the impact of the strike on business.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.