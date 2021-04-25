MONTREAL -- The federal government will intervene in the ongoing labour dispute at the Port of Montreal.

Labour Minister Filomena Tassi announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that the government has issued a notice to introduce legislation entitled 'An Act to Provide for the Resumption and Continuation of Operations at the Port of Montreal.'

Tassi called the legislation the government's “least favoured option,” and that Ottawa believes in collective bargaining.

“However, the government must act when all other efforts” have failed, she wrote, saying the labour dispute has caused “significant economic harm to Canadians.”

“The Port of Montreal is critical to the economic well-being of Canadians across the country, particularly those in Quebec and Eastern Canada,” Tassi tweeted.

She added that the longshoremen union and maritime employers remain “far apart” in their negotiations.

On Friday, the longshoremen's union announced plans to go on unlimited general strike starting Monday, though they promised to maintain essential services and COVID-19 related shipments.

The union has been on an overtime and weekend strike since earlier this month.

The workers have been without a work contract since December, 2018. A strike took place last summer, but a truce was worked out that lasted for seven months.