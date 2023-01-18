More snow on the way for Montreal
While the City of Montreal continues its snow-clearing operations from last Friday’s storm, there is even more snow in the forecast.
Another Colorado low will be moving into Southern Quebec for the end of the week, and a separate system is expected to bring steady snow Sunday into Monday.
The first round of snow is expected to begin Thursday evening and will intensify overnight into Friday morning, which could result in another slow Friday morning commute.
Although the system is not expected to be an “official storm” -- which requires at least 15 centimetres of snow -- Montreal could see close to 10 centimetres of accumulation.
Another low is expected to move into the province Sunday into Monday. Although the exact track is still uncertain, Montreal could see another 10 to 12 centimetres, which will make for a difficult drive to start out the next work week.
