More arrests in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui

Montreal police (SPVM) has arrested a second person they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui a year and a half ago.

The arrest comes just days after Salim Touaibi, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Boundaoui's death.

Montreal police interim Chief Sophie Roy, alongside Mayor Valérie Plante, said Wednesday a total of five people had been arrested in connection with the case.

"The individuals actively involved in this murder have been arrested," said Roy.

Boundaoui was killed in a drive-by shooting in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough on Feb. 7, 2021.

"She's a young woman that was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Plante said.

She was sitting in a parked car with a young man, chatting with people on the street, when another vehicle approached and fired in their direction.

"Seven addresses were searched, and we were able to arrest suspects for drug trafficking, threats and assaults," added Major Crimes Commander Paul Verreault.

Of the six suspects arrested, Verreault says two were directly involved in the shooting that killed Boundaoui.

On Tuesday, Montreal police officers canvassed a wooded area in the east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood in search of a potential murder weapon.

Verreault says it was not recovered.

He says police have reason to believe that the other people arrested were involved in a dispute that led to the fatal shooting.

The 27-year-old suspect is expected to face charges in relation to Boundaoui's death in the near future.