Second man arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a second person they say was actively involved in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui a year and a half ago.



The arrest come two days after a 26-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in her shooting death.

Montreal police along with Mayor Valerie Plante spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, where police said a total of five people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the case.

"The individuals actively involved in this murder have been arrested," said SPVM interim Police Chief Sophie Roy.

Boundaoui was killed in a drive-by shooting in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough on Feb. 7, 2021.

She was sitting in a parked car with a young man, chatting with people on the street, when another vehicle approached and fired in their direction.

"This morning, we arrested five suspects regarding the murder of the young Meriem Boundaoui," said Major Crimes Commander Paul Verreault. "Seven addresses were searched, and we were able to arrest suspects for drug trafficking, for threats and assaults."

Of the six suspects arrested this week, two, Verreault said, were directly involved in the shooting that killed Boundaoui.



The suspect arrested Wednesday was known to police, said Verreault. The 27-year-old should face charges in the near future.

The arrests come just days after Salim Touaibi, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Boundaoui's death.

He is also facing four additional charges of attempted murder.

Verreault added that the murder weapon has not been recovered. On Tuesday, Montreal police officers canvassed a wooded area in the east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood in search of a potential murder weapon.Verreault explained that the other arrested suspects were involved in a dispute that led to the shooting.

Plante reiterated what police said on Monday, that Boundaoui was an innocent victim.

"She's a young woman that was at the wrong place and the wrong time," she said.