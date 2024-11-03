EMSB chair reelected in school board election

Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.

The incumbent chair of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), Joe Ortona, was re-elected with a total 13,289 votes, defeating Katherine Korakakis, who received 4,674 votes. The board reported a voter turnout of 22 per cent.

Here are the confirmed winners of the commissioner races at the EMSB:

Ward 1

Ahuntsic-Cartierville–Montréal-Nord

Franco Mazzariello – 425

Susan Perera – 916

Ward 2

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Chelsea Craig – 1,039

Howie Silbiger – 631

Ward 3

Côte-Saint-Luc. Montreal West, Hampstead

Samara Perez –1,110

Paola Samuel –1,607

Ward 4

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve–Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie–Plateau-Mont-Royal–Anjou–Montreal-Est

Maria Corsi – 1,121

Viktoriya Grosko – 333

Ward 5

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Joseph Lalla – 853

Sharon Nelson – 1,132

Ward 6

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles

Tony Aversano – 340

Pietro Mercuri – 2,248

Ward 7

Saint-Laurent

James Kromida – 974

Vicky Pololos – 471

Ward 8

Saint-Léonard

Mario Pietrangelo – 1,681

Antonio Zaruso – 521

Ward 9

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension–Mont-Royal–Outremont

Joanne Charron – 310

Paula Kilian – 938

Ward 10

Westmount–Sud-Ouest–Ville-Marie

Shalani Bel – 361

Julien Feldman – 1,243

The Lester B. Pearson School Board had three commissioner races on the ballot this year and officials at the Quebec English School Boards Association have confirmed that Frank di Bello has been re-elected for Ward 2.

At the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, two candidates are vying for the position of chair, and according to the latest preliminary report, James Di Sano is leading with over 60 per cent of the vote. Two commissioner posts are also up for grabs.

Officials have also announced that preliminary results indicate incumbent Mary Ellen Beaulieu has been re-elected as commissioner for her ward at the Eastern Shores School Board.

Results will be updated on Monday.

Advocates have said that voter turnout for this election can send a strong message that the community still supports the institution.

People showing up with their voting card in hand were met with a long line out the door at a polling station in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, but many voters say they don't mind the wait.

"It's great to see all these people out here today because that's what the message is, is that the CAQ can't take away our rights and this is what we're here for," said Rachel Hawes.

"I think it's the right thing to do to protect the English school boards and keep them going," said Raffaele Notarmaso. "And hopefully the government doesn't take them away from us."

At another voting location, there was also a line to cast a ballot.

"I want my vote to count, and English people to count," said Kathleen Walcott.

"I want the voter turnout to be as high as it can. And hopefully show the provincial government that we care about it," said Neil Williamson.

Tom Dean cast his ballot for the first time.

"I think this is the first time I've ever voted for a school board election. But why not? I think it's an important time now," he said.

Polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voter turnout more crucial than ever: QCGN

The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) says participation is more crucial than ever, especially after the provincial government tried to eliminate English school boards with Bill 40, citing low voter turnout.

"If you don't vote, it's a very good reason to say, 'Well, there's no interest, we don't really need it.' So, it's important that we get out there and show that we are interested and we are voting and we don't want to lose it," said QCGN President Eva Ludvig.

Some say they cast their vote to send a message to Premier François Legault.

"We're not happy about what he's doing with the English sector," said Filomena Nash.

Others say they are doing it for the next generation.

"My kids are still in school, so I really want to make sure that they have a good education in English. Still, it's just as important as French in this province," said Cara, another voter.

Voters hope the turnout is just as strong at other polling stations because the future of school boards is still up in the air.