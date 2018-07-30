

CTV Montreal





Animal control officers and police teamed up over the weekend to capture a moose that was wandering around the West Island.

The moose was spotted early Sunday morning on Salaberry St., and later on Garland St. in Dollard des Ormeaux when it went through a backyard fence, then ran off down the road.

Sabrina Cusson said she was headed to the bus stop at Fairview with her father when they spotted the animal – but at first her dad thought it was a horse.

“I thought he was seeing things or going crazy. I’m like, ‘What are you saying? There’s no horse.’ I turned to look and I see this big black figure. I tell him, ‘It’s not a horse, Dad, it’s a moose,” she said.

“The poor moose was terrified and extremely lost. Eventually it turned on Chablis where I called the police,” she said. “When I call 911 I said, ‘I know this is not an emergency, but I didn’t know where to call but there’s a moose running on the road,’”

Cusson and other residents followed the moose at a distance.

While she eventually headed off to work, Cusson said her father retuned to find two police cars looking for the moose, who she named ‘Marsha.’

When police and animal control officials showed up, they were able to tranquilize the animal, and then transported it off the island to be relocated to a more rural setting.

Moose have been captured before in Montreal, in Riviere des Prairies in 2010.