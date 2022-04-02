Montrealer facing wire fraud charges, another pleads guilty in Minnesota for alleged scam targeting seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
The Department of Justice in Minnesota issued a release Friday saying that 34-year-old Abdou Diallo from Montreal was the co-owner of Readers Services and NP Readers Inc., which, the DOJ says, are both Canadian companies involved in an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme.
"From 2011 through 2020, Diallo and his co-conspirators provided 'lead lists' and fraudulent sales scripts to their telemarketing employees for use in carrying out the fraud scheme," reads the DOJ release from the U.S. Attorney's office. "The scheme targeted people who had previously fallen victim to a fraudulent magazine sales scam and been tricked into signing up for multiple expensive magazine subscriptions they did not want and could not afford. Diallo and his co-conspirators took advantage of the victims’ desperation to make the magazine subscriptions stop."
The DOJ says victims were called by people claiming to be from the magazine's cancellation department, and Diallo and his co-conspirators allegedly offered to pay off the victims’ balance and cancel their existing magazine subscriptions in exchange for a large, lump-sum payment.
"None of this was true," the DOJ writes. "In reality, the victims did not owe the defendants or their companies any money."
The DOJ says the alleged scheme defrauded more than 20,000 victims out of $30 million.
Many of the victims were elderly and vulnerable.
Diallo was arrested on March 30 at the Miami airport and appeared before Judge Jacqueline Becerra in Florida.
He will be transported to Minnesota and faces a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge and four counts of wire fraud.
Montrealer Saman Moghbel, 34, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Feb. 28 in Minneapolis and is awaiting sentencing.
The DOJ adds that the two men's charges are connected to over 60 cases against suspects who are suspected of defrauding more than 150,000 people of around $300 million. Authorities say 37 defendants have pleaded guilty.
The investigation involved agents from the FBI and United States Postal Inspection Service with help from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Minnesota Attorney General's office.
Those who suspect they may have been a victim of this or a similar fraud can contact authorities at magazinevictims@fbi.gov or go to the agency's website.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hajdu hopes long-term boil water advisories lifted by 2025, end of Liberal-NDP deal
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu hopes Canada will be able to lift its remaining long-term drinking water advisories by 2025 -- the year a deal between the NDP and the Liberal government is set to expire.
Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe, Zelenskyy says
As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a 'catastrophic' situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and 'even the bodies of those killed,' President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
Pope Francis said Saturday he is studying a possible visit to Kyiv and he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a 'savage' war. Speaking after his arrival in Malta, he delivered his most pointed and personalized denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
Read the full text of the Pope's apology for Canada's residential schools
In a speech delivered on Friday, Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, after Indigenous delegates travelled from Canada to the Vatican to speak with him about the abuses suffered in those schools.
Live updates: Ukrainian journalist killed in combat zone
What's happening in Ukraine today: A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital has been found dead.
Canada's foreign affairs minister to visit Europe for meetings on Ukraine
Canada's foreign affairs minister is travelling to Europe for meetings to address the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
COVID in U.K. at record levels with almost 5 million infected
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency showed.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Funeral today for family of five killed in Brampton house fire
Three young children and their parents will be laid to rest Saturday morning after a fire ripped through their Brampton home earlier this week.
-
OLG reveals where the winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Ontario
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
'The need is so overwhelming': New Brunswicker in Ukraine procuring bulletproof vests
A New Brunswick man on a mission to procure and supply non-lethal military items to Ukraine says the need is overwhelming.
London
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London area
The weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.
Northern Ontario
-
Damage to Sudbury Trail Plan in the Valley disappointing, officials say
Officials with the Sudbury Trail Plan say they are disappointed that yet another part of the trail system was damaged recently.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Community invited to open house to discuss status of Trout Lake in North Bay
The City of North Bay, the North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Municipality of East Ferris are asking for the public's opinion of the status of Trout Lake.
Calgary
-
Man shot to death near northwest Calgary restaurant, police say
Calgary police are investigating a third homicide that occurred within a two-day period, saying a man was shot several times outside a northwest restaurant.
-
Alberta residential school victims respond to Pope's apology amid further calls for justice
An apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the Canadian residential school system is deemed by many victims as long overdue as calls for justice grow louder amongst those still suffering inter-generational traumas.
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting on Radcliffe Close
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in the city's southeast on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Regional police investigating reported shooting in south end of Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener's south end Friday night.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
'One baby step forward': Reaction to papal apology at former Brantford residential school
The site of the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford is now home to an Indigenous cultural centre. The director there says the Pope's apology to residential school survivors is a step in the right direction, but more action is needed.
Vancouver
-
Walmart purchase leads to lotto win for B.C. grandparents; chef no longer worried about retirement
Recent lottery winners who live in B.C. say their prizes are a relief when it comes to retirement.
-
Multi-billion-dollar ski resort expansion plans for Fraser Valley move to 'development phase'
A multi-billion-dollar vision to turn a small ski resort in the Fraser Valley into one of B.C.'s largest ski destinations is one step closer to reality.
-
B.C. surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in latest update
B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
'It’s a bummer': Edmonton chops 77 trees near cemetery for new sidewalk, bike lanes
Crews were chopping and chipping in south central Edmonton Friday, as 77 mature trees were removed to make way for a new sidewalk and separated bike lanes.
-
'Such a blessing': Edmonton boy walking again after suffering stroke at 8 years old
Following months of determined rehabilitation, Toby Lagrazon is back home and even running, after he suffered a stroke at just eight years old.
-
McDavid's overtime goal earns Edmonton Oilers 6-5 victory over St. Louis Blues
Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers won their third straight with a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Windsor
-
Free admission to Chimczuk Museum Saturday in honour of Riverside’s 100th anniversary
The Chimczuk Museum has a new exhibition celebrating the Town of Riverside’s 100th anniversary and is offering free admission on Saturday in honour of the occasion.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Sun with lower than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex Saturday
Windsor-Essex is expected to have a sunny start to the weekend with a chance of flurries later in the day before heading into a rainy week.
Regina
-
Here's how the carbon tax increase affects Sask. residents
The federal carbon tax rose on Friday, meaning Saskatchewan residents will be seeing an increase in prices at the pump and on bills.
-
'People can get really creative': Here's a list of words and phrases banned from Sask. licence plates
Personalized licence plates are a common sight on Saskatchewan roads, but there's a long list of words and phrases that are deemed too inappropriate to be printed.
-
Paycheques delayed for Sask. credit union customers due to direct deposit issue
Some credit union customers in Saskatchewan may have found their bank account lighter than expected Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
10 road trip ideas from the author of 'Ottawa Road Trips: Your Weekend Getaway Guide'
Even with gas prices at an all-time high, Laura Byrne Paquet will make you want to pack up the car, fill the tank and head off for “close to home” adventure.
-
COVID-19 resurgence shuts down in-person learning in some Ottawa classes
Not even two weeks since Ontario’s mask mandate was lifted, students in several classes across Ottawa have been forced to stay home from school.
Saskatoon
-
'There was nothing like it': What happened when disco touched down in Saskatoon
Elizabeth Smith was in her late 20s when she took a trip to New York City that would change her life and the disco scene in Saskatoon in the late 1970s.
-
Saskatoon real estate company collapse leaves millions unaccounted for, court documents reveal
A Saskatoon real estate company controlling hundreds of properties has ceased operations and left millions of dollars from dozens of investors unaccounted for.
-
2 charged after bullets shot through front window, Saskatoon police say
Two people are facing several guns charges after a window was shot out in the city's Westmount neighbourhood.