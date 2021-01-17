MONTREAL -- A 49-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed in a housing unit in Montreal.

The assault allegedly occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in a building on Gilford St., near Marquette St., in the Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. The victim was in critical condition when transported to the hospital and there were concerns for his life.

Her 23-year-old son was arrested at the scene.

He is considered to be the prime suspect in this case, said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"He was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation," said Brabant.

The crime scene has been cordoned off to allow investigators and forensic technicians to do their jobs. The SPVM investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2021