MONTREAL -- The snow hasn't stopped falling yet, but the City of Montreal has already announced it plans to launch its snow clearing operation on Saturday at 7 a.m.

"More than 3,000 employees and nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicles will begin operations on the 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks tomorrow," the city stated. "Hospitals, public transit networks and major arteries will be prioritized."

City officials note this will be the fifth snow clearing operation of the 2019-2020 season.

DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS

Officials are warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, noting visibility could suddenly be reduced due to the heavy snowfall.

#Conduitehivernale | L'accumulation de neige sur la chaussée pourrait rendre vos déplacements difficiles ce matin. Redoublez de prudence sur les routes. Si vos enfants sont en congé forcé, profitez-en pour jouer dans la neige avec eux plutôt que de prendre le décor! pic.twitter.com/gArAYoj500 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 7, 2020

Highway 40 west in Saint-Sulpice is closed in both directions after a multi-car collision.



Routes 20 and 132 are closed between Quebec City and Montmagny due to an icy roadway and poor visibility. All of the crossings from Quebec City going east are also affected.



All the roads in regions along the Saint Lawrence and Ottawa rivers, as well as those inland to the Eastern Townships in the south and Saguenay in the north, are partially covered with patches of ice and blowing snow, reducing visibility.

FLIGHTS DELAYED

Meanwhile, dozens of flights heading in and out of Montreal's Trudeau Airport have been cancelled due to the intensity of Friday's winter storm.

Environment Canada states the snow is expected to persist throughout the day, with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday evening.

"In addition, strong north-easterly winds will gust up to 60 kilometres per hour, giving blowing snow," the weather agency stated. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult."

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow has already fallen since Thursday.

Track your departure flights here, and your arrivals here.