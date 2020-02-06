Schools closed across Greater Montreal due to massive snowfall: A complete list
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 9:03PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 6:48AM EST
MONTREAL -- A massive winter storm is forcing the closure of several schools, school boards and daycares in Greater Montreal Friday.
Here's the school boards that have announced complete closures:
- Eastern Townships School Board
- English Montreal School Board (EMSB)
- Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)
- New Frontiers School Board
- Riverside School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
- Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Commission scolaire de Montréal
- Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin
- Commission scolaire des Patriotes
- Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île / CSPI
- Commission scolaire de Laval
- Commission scolaire des Sommets
- Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
- Commission Scolaire Du Val-Des-Cerfs
The following schools are closed:
- Académie Marie-Laurier
- Alexander von Humboldt German International School
- Azrieli Talmud Torah | Herzliah
- Centennial Academy
- College Charlemagne
- Collège Charles-Lemoyne
- Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf
- Collège Jean de la Mennais
- College Notre-Dame
- Collège Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
- Collège Reine-Marie
- Collège Sainte-Anne
- Collège Stanislas
- Dawson College
- Ecole Bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion
- Ecole Buissonniere
- École Socrates-Démosthène
- Faith Christian Academy
- Garderie Foundation School
- Giant Steps School
- Hebrew Day School
- Hebrew Foundation school (DDO)
- Hebrew Academy elemetary, and high school
- J-P P-S Bialik elementary and high school
- Kuper Academy
- Lower Canada College
- Loyola High School
- Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School
- Montreal Oral School for the Deaf
- North Star Academy
- Peter Hall School
- Sacred Heart School
- Selwyn House
- Solomon Schecter Academy
- Trafalgar School for Girls
- The Study
- Vanguard School
- Villa Maria High School
Universities are open:
The universities, including McGill, Concordia. Université de Montréal and UQAM are open as per their regular class schedules.
The following daycares are closed:
- CPE De Mon Coeur (Montreal)
- CPE Dollard
- CPE Les Petites Cellules
- CPE NDG Play and Care Centre
- CPE Riverview
- CPE Shalom (Saint Laurent)
- CPE Treehouse (Hudson)
- Garderie Foundation School
- Garderie Les Jolis Coeurs (LaSalle)
- Hebrew Academy CPE
- Hebrew Day School Tots
- Hebrew Foundation CPE
- JPPS Children's Center
- Rising Sun Childcare Centre/CPE Soleil Le Vent
Other:
- Contactivity Seniors Centre
- WMRC/CROM (CIUSSS-ODIM) adult day programs and workstations
- All Miriam Foundation, assessment and intervention services, including the Gold Center, ASD Montréal, Trampoline and See Things my way Assessment Centre will be closed for all clients and staff
