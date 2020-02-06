MONTREAL -- A massive winter storm is forcing the closure of several schools, school boards and daycares in Greater Montreal Friday. 

Here's the school boards that have announced complete closures: 

  • Eastern Townships School Board
  • English Montreal School Board (EMSB)
  • Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)
  • New Frontiers School Board 
  • Riverside School Board
  • Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
  • Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
  • Commission scolaire de Montréal
  • Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin
  • Commission scolaire des Patriotes
  • Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île / CSPI
  • Commission scolaire de Laval
  • Commission scolaire des Sommets
  • Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
  • Commission Scolaire Du Val-Des-Cerfs 

The following schools are closed: 

  • Académie Marie-Laurier
  • Alexander von Humboldt German International School
  • Azrieli Talmud Torah | Herzliah
  • Centennial Academy
  • College Charlemagne
  • Collège Charles-Lemoyne
  • Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf
  • Collège Jean de la Mennais
  • College Notre-Dame
  • Collège Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
  • Collège Reine-Marie
  • Collège Sainte-Anne
  • Collège Stanislas
  • Dawson College
  • Ecole Bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion
  • Ecole Buissonniere
  • École Socrates-Démosthène
  • Faith Christian Academy
  • Garderie Foundation School
  • Giant Steps School
  • Hebrew Day School
  • Hebrew Foundation school (DDO)
  • Hebrew Academy elemetary, and high school
  • J-P P-S Bialik elementary and high school
  • Kuper Academy
  • Lower Canada College
  • Loyola High School
  • Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School
  • Montreal Oral School for the Deaf
  • North Star Academy
  • Peter Hall School
  • Sacred Heart School
  • Selwyn House
  • Solomon Schecter Academy
  • Trafalgar School for Girls
  • The Study
  • Vanguard School
  • Villa Maria High School

Universities are open:

The universities, including McGill, Concordia. Université de Montréal and UQAM are open as per their regular class schedules.

The following daycares are closed: 

  • CPE De Mon Coeur (Montreal)
  • CPE Dollard
  • CPE Les Petites Cellules
  • CPE NDG Play and Care Centre
  • CPE Riverview
  • CPE Shalom (Saint Laurent)
  • CPE Treehouse (Hudson)
  • Garderie Foundation School
  • Garderie Les Jolis Coeurs (LaSalle)
  • Hebrew Academy CPE
  • Hebrew Day School Tots
  • Hebrew Foundation CPE
  • JPPS Children's Center
  • Rising Sun Childcare Centre/CPE Soleil Le Vent

Other:

  • Contactivity Seniors Centre
  • WMRC/CROM (CIUSSS-ODIM) adult day programs and workstations
  • All Miriam Foundation, assessment and intervention services, including the Gold Center, ASD Montréal, Trampoline and See Things my way Assessment Centre will be closed for all clients and staff  