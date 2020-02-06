MONTREAL -- A massive winter storm is forcing the closure of several schools, school boards and daycares in Greater Montreal Friday.

Here's the school boards that have announced complete closures:

Eastern Townships School Board

English Montreal School Board (EMSB)

Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

New Frontiers School Board

Riverside School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Commission scolaire de Montréal

Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin

Commission scolaire des Patriotes

Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île / CSPI

Commission scolaire de Laval

Commission scolaire des Sommets

Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries

Commission Scolaire Du Val-Des-Cerfs

The following schools are closed:

Académie Marie-Laurier

Alexander von Humboldt German International School

Azrieli Talmud Torah | Herzliah

Centennial Academy

College Charlemagne

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf

Collège Jean de la Mennais

College Notre-Dame

Collège Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

Collège Reine-Marie

Collège Sainte-Anne

Collège Stanislas

Dawson College

Ecole Bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion

Ecole Buissonniere

École Socrates-Démosthène

Faith Christian Academy

Garderie Foundation School

Giant Steps School

Hebrew Day School

Hebrew Foundation school (DDO)

Hebrew Academy elemetary, and high school

J-P P-S Bialik elementary and high school

Kuper Academy

Lower Canada College

Loyola High School

Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School

Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

North Star Academy

Peter Hall School

Sacred Heart School

Selwyn House

Solomon Schecter Academy

Trafalgar School for Girls

The Study

Vanguard School

Villa Maria High School

Universities are open:

The universities, including McGill, Concordia. Université de Montréal and UQAM are open as per their regular class schedules.

The following daycares are closed:

CPE De Mon Coeur (Montreal)

CPE Dollard

CPE Les Petites Cellules

CPE NDG Play and Care Centre

CPE Riverview

CPE Shalom (Saint Laurent)

CPE Treehouse (Hudson)

Garderie Foundation School

Garderie Les Jolis Coeurs (LaSalle)

Hebrew Academy CPE

Hebrew Day School Tots

Hebrew Foundation CPE

JPPS Children's Center

Rising Sun Childcare Centre/CPE Soleil Le Vent

Other: