Dead body found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious death in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was discovered by a passer-by in an alley on Parc Avenue, near Mont-Royal Avenue, around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency services arrived on the scene after a 911 call.

"When police arrived, they located a man in his 30s who was unconscious. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) manouvers were carried out, but unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on the spot," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "Marks of violence were noted, suggesting a suspicious death."

A large security perimeter was set up to protect the scene and facilitate the work of the investigators.

Businesses within the security perimeter, formed by Villeneuve, Hutchison, Mont-Royal Avenue and Jeanne-Mance Street, were inaccessible for an undetermined period.

Police officers will be on the lookout for "witnesses and surveillance cameras to obtain more information about the event itself. The SPVM is beginning its investigation into this suspicious death," said Brabant.

The SPVM's mobile command post and forensic identification technicians were sent to the site.