

CTV Montreal





Heads up, southern Quebec – we could be getting our largest snowstorm of the season this weekend.

CTV weather specialist Lori Graham said computer models are showing the potential for about 30 centimetres to fall beginning early Sunday morning.

Travel disruptions are expected.

In the meantime, temperatures are rising overnight and will peak Wednesday morning at the freezing mark.

Then – temperatures will plummet throughout the day to reach -21C, and that’s not including the wind chill factor which will make it feel more like -32C. There is a risk of frostbite at that temperature.

There are currently extreme cold warnings in place in vast regions of Quebec further north of Montreal. Wind chills overnight on Wednesday will reach -40C. There is blowing snow in areas east of Quebec City.