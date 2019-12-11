MONTREAL -- Montreal will be getting a dose of intense winter weather this afternoon.

In the next few hours, the clouds will start rolling in, bringing heavy flurries later on, and a risk of snow squalls during Wednesday’s rush hour.

“Drivers will have to be careful because the winds will pick up to 70 km per hour. That may reduce visibility on the roads,” cautions CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

#Sunny for now, but the drive home may be challenging.

A weak low will bring flurries into S QC late this aft/evening and wind gusts up to 70km/h could create #snowsqualls, quickly reducing on the roads.

Snow squall watch in effect!@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/MMfZnHim3F — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) December 11, 2019

There is a snow squall watch in effect for:

Montreal island area

Chateauguay – La Prarie

Laval

Longueuil-Varennes

Snow squalls can cause the weather conditions to change significantly from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres, according to Environment Canada.



About 2 centimetres of accumulation is expected.



Expect a high of -3 degrees Celsius with a wind chill of -10C on Wednesday, dipping to a low of -12C overnight -- but it will feel like -18C with the wind.