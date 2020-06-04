MONTREAL -- Montreal has reached the grim benchmark of more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Public health officials released new data Thursday showing the city is now at 25,900 cases and 3,016 deaths.

That’s an increase of 112 cases from the 25,788 reported Wednesday and 34 more deaths from the 2,984 reported the day before.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths were both lower Thursday than those reported Wednesday, when 136 additional cases and 35 new deaths were announced.



Unsurprisingly, the city of Montreal said it is renewing the state of emergency on its territory until June 9. First decreed on March 27, a state of emergency can only be declared for five days at a time, and so has been renewed every five days since.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs and an increase of 12 over the day before. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,862 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 346 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease. That’s an increase of seven deaths from the day prior.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 330.4 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.



