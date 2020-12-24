MONTREAL -- As Quebec heads into an 18-day lockdown on Christmas Day, many Montrealers were out and about getting the last of their holiday shopping done on Thursday.

At Lopez, owner Graeme Anthony said business was booming.

“Honestly, it's been fantastic,” he said. “I think a lot of people know we specialize in local productions.”

With Boxing Day off the table, many businesses had sales underway. Anthony said the coming lockdown, which will last until Jan. 11, is forcing entrepreneurs to think outside the box.

“We're (considering) curbside pickup, so hopefully consumers will think of supporting local businesses,” he said.

For more on this story, watch Billy Shields' report above.