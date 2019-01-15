

CTV Montreal





Montreal's municipal opposition party wants the city to adopt a strict limit on how much carbon it emits.

Ensemble Montreal leader Lionel Perez is calling on Montreal to follow the lead of Oslo and London and adopt a carbon budget.

He said it would be a good way for citizens to understand which companies, organizations, and individuals are emitting greenhouse gases.

Perez said while Montreal has already clamped down on fireplaces, and wants to eliminate oil burning furnaces from its building, a budget would be a concrete way of achieving carbon reduction targets.

"Year after year we're told that we're not going to meet those reductions. What we're saying is through this game-changer we're going to become more proactive. Instead of just looking at the past and how we've done, we're going to be able to set limits on how many gases we'll be able to emit over a governing period, which we suggest is over an annual basis," said Perez.

The proposed motion will likely be debated next the council meeting on Jan. 28.