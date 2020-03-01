MONTREAL -- Members of Montreal's Indian community and their supporters gathered at Parc metro Sunday afternoon to protest the attacks on Muslim neighbourhoods in India's capital New Delhi that have caused the deaths of more than 40 people.

"We are here because our country is on the verge of genocide!" one protester shouted through a megaphone.

The protesters in Montreal called on Canada's leadership to pressure Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to end the violence in the country.

"International pressure is extremely important," said McGill Ph.D. student Mehak Sawhney. "We are getting SOS messages from our friends and family all the time that something must be done."

Under Modi, Hindu nationalism has been on the rise, and the largely Muslim population in Kashmir was under a communication lockdown for six months this year.

New legislation that eases citizenship requirements for religious minorities excluding Muslims has sparked protests and demonstrations in New Delhi have turned violent.

Indian government spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Thursday that law enforcement agencies are "working to bring the situation back to normal."

The protesters in Montreal marched along Jean Talon St. in Parc Ex, and hope the international pressure shows Modi's government that the world is watching.

"We deeply urge Prime Minister Trudeau, the Canadian government and the international community, the leaders across the world, to please speak against this and rethink their diplomatic relationship with India," said Sawhney.