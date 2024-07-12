'Montreal's Got Jokes' comedy festival features homegrown talent without VIP prices

Comedian and producer Ali Mohammadi says almost anything goes starting July 13 at the first edition of "Montreal's Got Jokes."

"We're in Quebec, so definitely politics is involved," said Mohammadi.

"Every comedian has their own story. So whether it's politics or whether it's their own life story involved with politics, I'm sure they can do that. But it's also summer, it's Montreal and and whatever people talk about these days."

Mohammdi's co-producer is no stranger to comedy. Sid Khullar is world-famous comedian Sugar Sammy's baby brother.

"My brother Sugar Sammy has been nothing but supportive in the endeavors that we're taking on. So you might see him out of one or two shows, but he's going to be a surprise guest," Khullar said.

Meanwhile, comedian Joanna Sevarajah says you don't have to be daring to take in one of the 65 shows, but it helps.

"There's a lot of first dates that we're seeing, which is a wild thing to me that a lot of first date people who are coming to comedy shows. So I think I'm writing about how nervous people are to laugh at something in front of someone they're trying to seduce," she said.

Tickets to the festival start at $5 and are capped at $25 -- no joke. Host and comedian Ben Cardilli says the different styles of comedy will keep fans laughing.

"We have a roast battle happening on the 25th [of July]. It's going to be fantastic. As always, there's a third one we do and it's a lot of fun. It's super mean. It is not for the weak-stomached. You know, you got to come out and just acknowledge that you're a bad person. If you're there, it's good!"

This may be the first comedy festival that goes the extra mile -- all the way out west.

"We also have venues that are in the West Island, Vaudreuil, Hudson if you don't want to come downtown because you're worried about the traffic and parking," Khullar said.

The festival runs from July 13 to 31. More information is available at montrealjokes.com.