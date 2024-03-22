MONTREAL
    Montreal's forecast for the first weekend of spring: snow

    FILE: A plow clears a street during a snowstorm in Montrea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE: A plow clears a street during a snowstorm in Montrea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    While winter tires are no longer mandatory in Quebec, you might want to think twice about removing them.

    A low pressure system moving into southwestern Quebec for the first weekend of spring is expected to bring accumulating snow.

    Light snow is expected to move into the Montreal area in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

    The city will be right on the edge of the steady snowfall, making predictions challenging, but five centimetres is likely, with up to 10 cm possible if the system tracks further west.

    Steadier snowfall is expected east of Montreal, and places like Sherbrooke could see upwards of 15 cm of accumulation.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Eastern Townships and the Beauce, warning that snow could significantly impact road travel.

    The same system is expected to move into southern Ontario Friday.

    Parts of that province, including Toronto, are under a snowfall warning for up to 15 cm of accumulation.

    Toronto should brace for one of its biggest snowfalls of the year.

    Outside of the snowfall warning, there are travel advisories with five to 10 cm of accumulation expected.

    Montreal should see the snow come to an end by Saturday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to remain cold for the first half of the weekend.

    Sunshine should return by Sunday as the daytime high climbs back above the freezing mark.

    More typical spring-like weather is expected next week, with milder air and occasional showers.

