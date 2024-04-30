MONTREAL
    • Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Madrid quarterfinals with impressive win over Ruud

    Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime plays a return to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during the men's singles quarterfinal match at the ATP Tour in Munich, Germany, Saturday April 20, 2024. (Sven Hoppe/The Associated Press) Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime plays a return to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during the men's singles quarterfinal match at the ATP Tour in Munich, Germany, Saturday April 20, 2024. (Sven Hoppe/The Associated Press)
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open Masters-level tennis tournament Tuesday with an impressive 6-4, 7-5 win over fifth seed Casper Ruud of Norway.

    Auger-Aliassime won 78 per cent of first serve points and broke Ruud three times on eight changes, giving only one of those breaks back.

    The Canadian picked up a crucial break to go up 6-5 in the second set when his backhand on break point led to a Ruud forced error.

    Serving for the match, he came up to the net and smashed a forehand winner on match point to advance to the Madrid quarterfinals for the second time in his career.

    Auger-Aliassime is now 2-3 all-time against Ruud at the ATP level. He hadn't beaten the Norwegian since the Round of 16 of the 2019 Miami Masters.

    Auger-Aliassime, a former world No. 6 who entered the tournament ranked 35th, has looked like his old self in Madrid after a tepid start to the season. The Montrealer entered the tournament with a pedestrian 11-10 record on the year, but hasn't dropped a set in Madrid since the opening of his first-round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 30, 2024.

