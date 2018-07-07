

CTV Montreal





It’s been a long wait for England, and for fans of that country’s national soccer team.

With Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sweden, the club moves on to the tournament’s semi-final round for the first time since 1990, giving them a shot at their first World Cup in 52 years. The victory left revelers in Montreal’s Burgundy Lion feeling pretty good – though the liquid refreshments may have helped.

According to the British Beer and Pub Association, pint sales in England are expected to come out at 18 million for Saturday alone, seven million more than normal. Burgundy Lion co-owner Paul Desbaillets wouldn’t give exact figures, but said English fans have been fairly thirsty, and not just for a win.

“England fans have been waiting a long time to get this far and they’re very excited,” he said. “They’re very excitable.”

Not everyone in the city is thrilled with how things have been going. Paulo Momesso, owner of Momesso’s Restaurant in NDG’s Little Italy said it’s been tough to watch after Italy didn’t qualify for the first time since 1958.

“In World Cups passed, my place would have been at full capacity since early morning,” he said.

Of those who did show up at his restaurant on Saturday, there was one table of Sweden fans who came in, only to witness the loss to England.