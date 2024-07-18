MONTREAL
    Montreal's Auger-Aliassime moves into Swiss Open quarterfinals with win over Hanfmann

    Felix Auger Aliassime, of Canada, reacts during a match against Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, during the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Thursday, July 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Keystone -z Peter Schneider Felix Auger Aliassime, of Canada, reacts during a match against Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, during the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Thursday, July 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Keystone -z Peter Schneider
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open clay-court tennis tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann on Thursday.

    Auger-Aliassime, the third seed at the tournament, broke Hanfmann twice late in the second set, including in the decisive eighth game.

    Hanfmann started strong with an early break to go up 2-0 in the first set, but Auger-Aliassime got that break back in the seventh game.

    The Canadian went down 4-1 in the first-set tiebreaker and later faced set point trailing 6-5, but won the next two points on return before converting set point on serve.

    Auger-Aliassime is next scheduled to face sixth seed Matteo Berrettini. The Italian leads the career series between the players 4-2.

    Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to play in men's singles and doubles at the Paris Games starting next week and is using this tournament as a tune-up. Tennis at the Olympics will be held on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open.

    On Monday, Auger-Aliassime and Swiss partner Dominic Stricker lost 6-4, 7-6 (4) to top seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Czechia's Adam Pavlasek in the first round of doubles competition.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024. 

