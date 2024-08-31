Montreal store brings urban farming indoors
Walking into the "Agriculture du coin'" store may feel like something out of a science fiction movie. Lab-like equipment, where vegetables are grown, is everywhere. According to the store's founder, Daniel Feinglos, the urban hydroponic systems are the future of farming.
"The uncertainty about levels of rainfall, the temperatures that are necessary in order to have the harvest that we've come to expect of over the last few centuries. There's no way to guarantee that going forward. But the idea of moving stuff indoors is now you can," explains Feinglos.
Urban farming isn't a new concept, but what their store does bring to the table are the tools to allow Montrealers to rely less on the supply chain. That includes all the equipment and information they need to get started.
"What we've done is we brought it all together and made it accessible. Everybody walking down the street will say, 'My goodness, what is that? Wow, You can do that here. I can do that? That's amazing.'"
And Feinglos says it can also have a positive impact on the environment.
"The idea of this more sustainable world is one in which with sustainable agriculture, we reduce risk, save resources on transportation, irrigating and fertilizing stuff outside."
The entry-level equipment costs around $100, and Feinglos believes you could save money in the end.
"An average family could save over $1,000 a year on their grocery budget."
What they're cooking up next is a plan to expand with two buildings on Park Avenue that will eventually house a full indoor farm, and they even plan to produce fish. Feinglos is looking forward to the next chapter.
"We are getting our own restaurants set up that will offer smoked fish and eggs, as well as unique salads that we are very much looking forward to sharing with people."
