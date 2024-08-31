MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Inmate who escaped from federal facility in Laval, Que., now back in custody

    Correctional Services Canada says an inmate convicted of murder who escaped from a federal facility in Laval, Que., on Friday evening is now back in custody.

    The service issued a release on Saturday morning saying staff at the Laval Federal Training Centre’s minimum-security unit realized 51-year-old Tamusi Angiyou was unaccounted for during the 10:45 p.m. count.

    Angiyou is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, forcible confinement, use of a firearm and sexual assault.

    CSC said a warrant for his arrest was issued immediately and officials contacted both Laval police and Quebec provincial police.

    The federal agency had asked the public for information about his whereabouts, but issued a Facebook post on Saturday morning saying he was back in custody.

    It says it will be investigating the circumstances that led to the inmate’s escape.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31.

