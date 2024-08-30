Laval high school closed amid possible asbestos risk, students may return in mid-October

Nearly 1,400 students in Laval may have to wait until mid-October before going back to school because of a potential risk of asbestos exposure.

The doors at Horizon Jeunesse are still shut while the school waits for the results of air quality tests.

Families are anxiously waiting to hear about the next steps, says Patrick Dulong-Boudreau, the president of the Laval Parents' Committee.

"We know what health concerns asbestos has caused in the past, so it's worrying for parents who are waiting," he said.

Initial testing revealed fibres of an undetermined nature were present at the school on Tuesday - the same day classes were supposed to start up.

Additional testing took place this week. The results should be released within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Laval School Service Centre has presented parents with two scenarios.

If Horizon Jeunesse is deemed safe, students could be back in school by Sept. 9.

However, if building decontamination is necessary, families may have to wait until mid-October.

Students have already experienced too many learning disruptions, says Dulong-Boudreau.

"We've all lived through COVID and the teachers' strike last year, so another delay could further affect students," he added.

Students could also be temporarily relocated to other schools.

While it's difficult for families, Dulong-Boudreau says the school service centre has been very responsive to parents' concerns.