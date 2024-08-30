New skatepark to open in Dorval

After years of planning and months of construction, the new Skatepark in Dorval is being inaugurated on Sept. 1 with a big party.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with Olympian Annie Guglia (Tokyo 2020) giving lessons to rollers and riders at the new park located on Dawson Avenue, facing the Aquatic Complex.

Mayor Marc Doret says a site like this can be a hub for families and maybe even where the next Olympians hone their craft.

"It's $2.2 million. It's a big investment, and it's an investment that I think will bring back a lot to the community."

"I've seen people come all the way from Victoriaville. It's open to anybody, all ages, it's a great infrastructure," Doret said.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Carl Desmarais from Pointe-Claire brought his scooter to try the ups, downs, and obstacles here.

He usually rides the Pointe-Claire park but just may have a new favourite track.

"This is more street-related, which is the type of riding that I like, and more obstacles like the rail that I prefer. Transitions. Quarter pipes are way better. They are smooth. The park is great. Perfect. I love it," Desmarais said.

You don't have to be a Dorval resident to enjoy the park, but helmets are mandatory and protective gear is highly recommended.

Sunday, Sept. 1, "Skatefest" will have equipment to loan for folks who want to try the track. There will also be music and food, and dignitaries will do the official ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. onsite.