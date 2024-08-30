Body located near Verdun Beach in possible drowning

The Montreal Fire Service says that the body of a possible drowning victim was found near Verdun Beach by search and rescue boats from Montreal Police (SPVM) and the fire department.

SPVM divers are expected to arrive shortly to retrieve the body.

According to Martin Guilbault, the division chief of the Montreal Fire Service, a call came in at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday reporting a possible drowning.

Guilbault said that boats from the Montreal Fire Service and the SPVM were immediately dispatched, and they eventually located the victim using sonar and cameras.

"We are starting a long weekend tonight, so please respect your limits when it comes to swimming. Make sure that you swim in an area where there is a lifeguard, and where it is safe for you to swim," Guilbault said.