Saint-Lin-Laurentides man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting

    In this image, an SQ badge photographed in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot) In this image, an SQ badge photographed in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot)
    A 47-year-old man accused of murder appeared in Joliette court on Saturday following a fatal shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides.

    Stephane Lamaute, a resident of Saint-Lin-Laurentides, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Pierre-Daniel Bentivegna.

    Bentivegna was allegedly shot in the driveway of his parents' home on Aug. 28.

    During the hearing, the Crown prosecutor opposed Lamaute's release and requested a no-contact order with several individuals. The judge granted the request.

    Provincial police (SQ) arrested Lamaute on Friday in Saint-Lin-Laurentides.

    On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., the SQ received a call about gunshots heard near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Guilbault Street.

    Bentivegna's mother, Josephine D'Angelo and his stepfather, Antonio Mazza, told CTV News they were shocked when they heard the gunshots outside their home.

    "He was a very generous man," D'Angelo said, adding that her son had a complicated mental health history, including depression. They explained that Bentivegna spoke briefly before dying.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    D'Angelo and Mazza also said they saw a man driving away from the scene seconds after the attack.

    The accused is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 3 via videoconference.

