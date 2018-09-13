

CTV Montreal





A middle-aged man who was stabbed to death on Thursday morning still has yet to be identified.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. at the corner of La Belle and Viger streets.

Police arrived on scene to find him lying on the side of the road with a serious stab wound.

The suspect fled the scene, but later in the day a 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

On Friday, police were still trying to find out who the man was.

He didn't have ID on him, and hasn't appeared on any missing persons lists.