MONTREAL -- If you’re feeling a little lonesome this holiday season – or just in the mood for big bear hug – the owner of Julian’s Comptoir, in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, says he’s here to help.

“I come from a big, traditional Portuguese family, so the holidays are always hectic, but full of good times, good food, laughter and love,” Ruben Pimentel said.

“I’m an easy-going guy. I love people. I’m totally a hugger. So, I thought I’d spread some holiday cheer because that’s what the holidays are supposed to be about -- human connection.”

From Dec. 20 to 22, Pimentel is opening the doors to his restaurant (as well as his arms) to anyone in need of a little affection.

“We have a lot of regulars and people who stop by to chat when they grab their salad or coffee,” Pimentel said.

The neighbourhood staple, known for its eclectic brunch menu, also boasts bright, sunny, California-inspired decor, created by local designer Amyline Phillips.