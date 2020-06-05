Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Montreal reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 additional confirmed cases
Health-care workers wait for people to tested at a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- There are now 3,047 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 26,025.
That’s up 31 from the 3,016 deaths reported Thurday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 125 from the 25,900 announced a day earlier.
The daily increase in COVID-19 deaths announced Friday was lower than that reported Thursday, when 34 new deaths were reported.
However, the 125 additional cases announced Friday are more than the 112 new cases reported a day earlier.
The borough of Montreal North has 2,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2,874 cases per 100,000 residents.
With 347 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.
- See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Montreal
However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 330 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.
Public health officials on Friday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 133 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down seven from the 140 reported Tuesday.