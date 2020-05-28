MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials are reporting 24,838 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. Of them, 2,666 people have died.

The number of cases rose by 227 on Thursday, slightly more than the day before when there were 223 new cases.

There were 42 more deaths reported Thursday, also a slight increase over the 40 deaths reported on Wednesday.

There are currently outbreaks at 166 long-term care facilities on the island.

The northern and eastern parts of the isnad are the hardest hit, both in terms of cases and deaths.

The eastern Montreal CIUSSS is reporting 7,679 cases, which is 32 per cent of the overall number and a rate of 1416 cases per 100,000 people. In that region, 793 people have died of COVID-19, a rate of 146 deaths per 100,000 people.

The northern Montreal CIUSSS is reporting 6,227 cases, which is 26 per cent of the overall number and a rate of 1,375 cases per 100,000 people. In that region, 638 people have died of COVID-19, a rate of 141 deaths per 100,000 people.

See the regional and age breakdown here:



