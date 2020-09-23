MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities reported Wednesday that 146 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the island in the past 24 hours.

The new cases brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 31,816.

Quebec publich health authorities announced that one more death due to the disease occured on the island as well bringing that total to 3,477. It is the first death reported on the island in over a week.

Over a third of the positive cases (10,667, or 34 per cent) have come from people aged 10-39.

The hardest hit neighbourhoods on the island remain in Montreal North (2,783 total cases), Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (2,615 cases), Ahuntsic-Cartierville (2,611 total cases), Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension (2,547 total cases) and Cote-des-Neiges-Notre Dame-de-Grace (2,523 total cases).

There are 26 long-term care homes (CHSLDs) or private retirement facilities (RPAs) with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.